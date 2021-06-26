Dalit Woman Mariamma Lockup Death: KCR Serious

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy to inquire into the death of a Dalit woman while in police custody. He further added that strict action should be taken against those found guilty. He said that it is very sad to hear the news of the death of Mariamma, a Dalit woman from Chintakakani of Madhira constituency in Khammam district. KCR said that the government will not tolerate such incidents.

KCR also stated the government would help the son and daughters of Mariamma. Uday Kiran, son of Mariamma would be provided a government job, house and also an exgratia of Rs. 15 lakh. The daughters of Mariamma will also be given Rs. 10 lakh each. KCR instructed DGP to visit Chintakakani to console the family members of Mariamma.

KCR gave instructions after interacting with the group of Congress MLAs at Pragati Bhavan, where they submitted a memorandum demanding justice for Mariamma's family and action against those who have been responsible for the act. M. Bhatti Vikramarka, the CLP leader led a delegation that included senior leaders D. Sridhar Babu, K. Rajagopal Reddy, Jagga Reddy, Congress SC cell chairman N Preetam. Mariamma died in Addagudur police station in the early hours of June 18th.

KCR wanted TRS Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MP Nama Nageswara Rao and other officials to accompany Bhatti Vikramarka to the village on June 28th to meet the family members of Mariamma.

Ministers Mohd. Mahmood Ali and Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar, Principal Finance Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and others were present.