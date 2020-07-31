GAJWEL: A Dalit farmer died by suicide as he was upset that his land would be lost for the construction of Rythu Vedikas (platforms for farmers). He shot a selfie video and said, "I am not getting my land, I am dying."

The farmer was shifted to a hospital in Siddipet where he was declared brought dead on Thursday morning. Following his suicide, tension prevailed in Veluru of Vargal Mandal in Siddipet, where the incident took place.

According to police, parents of Byagari Narsimhulu from the village had one-acre and 13 guntas of land under survey number 370. The assigned land was taken over by revenue officials in 2013, citing violations as they had sold the land. Subsequently, an electricity substation was built in a portion of the land.

Recently, officials had allocated 13 guntas of land adjacent to the one acre for Rythu Vedika construction which the farmer had opposed. He had asked the officials not to carry out any construction of the land as it was inherited from his parents.

Revenue authorities and Sarpanch had even tried to convince but he did not listen to them. Two days ago, the farmer had obstructed the construction works that were carried out by the officials. On Wednesday, the construction works were carried under police security. With no other option, he left the place.

Upset that his land would be lost for the construction of Rythu Vedikas, he shot a selfie video filming his death and also recorded voice notes.

The farmer in a voice note reportedly claimed that the Sarpanch, Village Revenue Officer and Mandal Revenue Officer were responsible for his death. After receiving the information, police reached the spot and shifted the farmer to Gajwel Hospital. As his health condition deteriorated, he had been shifted to Hospital in Siddipet where he was declared dead.

Tension Prevails at Village

Tension prevailed in the village as several Dalit villagers staged a protest in front of the Sarpanch's office demanding action against him and officials for harassing farmers. Local police authorities have deployed additional forces to control the situation. Gajwel ACP Narayana and Traffic ACP Balaji reviewed the situation.

Rythu Bandhu convenor Ravinder offered condolences to the kin of the deceased.

The farmer's last rites had taken place after Minister Harish assured that the government would stand by them.

