Dalit Bandhu Scheme: Another Rs. 500 Crore For Huzurabad

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the Huzurabad constituency on August 16th on a pilot basis. Already Rs. 500 crore has been earmarked for the welfare scheme. Now, the Telangana government on Monday released another Rs. 500 crore for the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad. The main aim of this scheme is to empower the Dalit community under this scheme, every beneficiary Dalit family will get Rs 10 lakh as a financial grant. With the financial aid, they can use it for starting up any business or use the funds for self-employment.

The government will issue another Rs 1,000 crore within a week, according to the Chief Minister's Office. While launching the scheme, KCR said that the government will provide approximately Rs 2,000 crore to 21,000 Dalit families in Huzurabad. He further stated that all Scheduled Caste families would be automatically considered as beneficiaries of the scheme. KCR had promised that all the 17 lakh Dalit families in Telangana will be benefitted through the scheme.

KCR said that "We will implement Dalita Bandhu on the lines of Rythu Bandhu under which investment support is being provided to every farmer without any exception."

After the resignation of Etela Rajender, Huzurabad is going for a bypoll. Winning the bypolls is a matter of pride for TRS and BJP. Etela who resigned from the TRS party has joined BJP. He is putting all his efforts to secure a win in the upcoming bypoll.