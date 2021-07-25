Dalit Bandhu: Priority to Those Without Assets, Says KCR

The Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), stated the state government is prepared to spend between Rs80,000 and Rs1 lakh crore on the Telangana Dalit Bandhu project, which will be implemented across the state.

He stated that the scheme, which would be phased in, will be available to all qualified individuals, with priority given to those who have no assets.

The Chief Minister was speaking with Dalit leaders, intellectuals, elected representatives, and activists from Huzurabad who had come to Pragathi Bhavan to express their gratitude for his appointment of Banda Srinivas as Chairman of the Telangana State Scheduled Castes Development Corporation Limited.

"With determination, we will strive to implement the scheme successfully," he stated, urging every Dalit to contribute to the scheme's success. "After the policy is implemented, a KCR should be born in every Dalit habitat," he remarked.

Telangana's people have only recently begun to live after enduring a century of hardships at the hands of kings, jagirdars, zamindars, landlords, and colonial overlords. "Telangana is currently on the right track because we are attempting to correct all of the sectors, " KCR said.

"Many people predicted that projects like the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme would fail. However, we finished it, "he said. Agriculture, which was formerly thought to be a waste, has now become a festival since it has become profitable.