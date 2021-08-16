Dalit Bandhu Launch: Flexi Put Up In The Name Of Karimnagar Collector Viral

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched the Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme formally at Shalapalli in Huzurabad Assembly constituency today. On this occasion, many flexes have been put up in the Huzurabad constituency. One could see the photos of KCR and Ambedkar on the flexes. Now, one of the flexis is doing all the rounds on social media. On the flexi, the photos of KCR and Ambedkar were printed and it has the caption 'Dalit Bhandavudu' along with the words, collector, Karimnagar. It is all known knowledge that collectors and other government officials would take part in the launch of government-related schemes.

But, a flexi in the name of collector grabbed all the attention. It is not known whether the flexi was actually set up by the collector or the party workers have used the name of the collector is the topic of discussion. KCR is one of the persons who follow some sentiments. It is said that KCR has chosen Shalapalli, Indiranagar village for launching the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme as he started the Rythu Bandhu scheme from those places only. It is expected that more than one lakh people are going to attend the public meeting to be organized on the occasion of the inauguration of this 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme. Rainproof tents were set up for the meeting. A total of 825 RTC buses have been set up so that the members of Dalit families from various districts would attend the meeting.