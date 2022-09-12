Dalit Bandhu: Applicants Threaten to Commit Suicide Alleging Favouritism in Beneficiary Selection

Karimnagar: Several applicants of Telangana government's flagship scheme Dalit Bandhu held protest at the Collector office here on Monday. They alleged favouritism in selection of beneficiaries and threatened to commit suicide holding pesticide bottles. A video of the protest went viral on social media. Applicants can be seen holding pesticide bottles in their hands in the video.

Poison! Several applicants of #Telangana Govt flagship #DalitBandhu scheme (proving one time 10 Lakh financial assistance) hold protest at the office of Karimnagar District Collector. They alleged partiality in candidate selection and threatened to commit suicide. pic.twitter.com/cM0YaQrkeC — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) September 12, 2022

Under Dalit Bandhu scheme, the Telangana government is providing financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to Dalit families.The amount will be transferred to the beneficiary account to start any business related activity.

