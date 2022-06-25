Daily COVID Cases Inch Closer to 500 Mark In Telangana

Telangana on Saturday registered 496 new COVID-19 cases. According to a bulletin released by the state Medical and Health department, 205 persons have fully recovered from the dread coronavirus. The recovery rate in the state stands at 90.03 per cent. There are 3,613 active coronavirus cases in the state.

The highest number of 341 cases have been reported in the GHMC limits. Ranga Reddy reported 68 cases while Medchal Malkajgiri reported 40 cases and Sangareddy stood at third place with 15 new coronavirus cases.

As coronavirus cases are increasing in the state, the people are requested to follow COVID-19 rules to contain the virus.