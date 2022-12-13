Daifuku to Expand Its Presence in Telangana

Daifuku Co., Ltd, the world's leading provider of automated material handling technology and solutions plans to construct a new manufacturing facility in the state of Telangana. The new state-of-the-art factory with a footprint of more than 200,000 square feet will augment its current facility of 60,000 square feet and is slated to produce world class intralogistics equipment such as automated storage and retrieval systems, sorting transfer vehicles, conveyors, and sorters.

The first phase of expansion envisages a planned investment of INR 2 billion and Daifuku expects to operationalize its new factory within the next 18 months.

"This expansion, which will include technology transfer from Japan will not only help us in expecting our localization plans but will also accelerate our product development pipeline in India so that we can serve the needs of our Indian customers with greater efficiency” says Srinivas Garimella, Managing Director of Daifuku’s Indian Subsidiary, Vega Conveyors & Automation Pvt Ltd.

With the Indian economy anticipated to remain as one amongst the fastest growing economies in the world, Daifuku expects that the intralogistics automation market will continue to grow rapidly and plans to employ 250 people and products that on full plant capacity utilization, the number of which may move up to more than 800 as it continues to stay vested in India.

Hiroshi Nobuta, Daifuku Board Member and Responsible officer for its Indian operations while thanking the government of Telangana for being pro-active in fast-tracking its expansion plans, states that India will continue to be a focus market for Daifuku and remains committed to the company’s Indian operations.

