Cylinder Blast in Hyderabad Patha Basti, 13 Bengal Migrant Workers Injured

A cylinder blast was reported from patha basti area of Hyderabad. 13 people are said to have suffered injuries following the explosion. All the injured were said to be staying in the same house. They were rushed to the nearby Osmania Hospital where they are being treated.

Locals were woken up around midnight by the loud noise of the explosion. They heard cries of the residents. The neighbours are said to have taken those injured in the explosion to the hospital. The condition of one patient is said to be critical.

The residents are said to be migrants from West Bengal who had a gold workshop at home. Police suspect the explosion could have been caused by chemicals they used in the workshop. A case has been registered and the police is investigating to find the real cause of the cylinder blast in Patha basti.

As per reports, the major fire accident occurred due to cylinder gas leakage near Balaji temple, chowk maidan under Mirchowk police station limits.

Ex-Corporator Pathergatti Mohsin Balala is said to have immediately reached the spot with his party workers and helped with the rescue work and shifting of injured to the hospital.

Mir Chowk police called the fire tenders to the spot and two fire tenders took part in the rescue work.