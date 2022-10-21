A low-pressure area which formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Thursday is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by Saturday morning (October 22), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather system is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal by Monday (October 24) and reach the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh on Tuesday (October 25), touching the Odisha coast.

A LPA formed over north Andaman Sea on 20th Oct. To move W-NW and concentrate into a Depression over EC & adjoining SE BoB on 22nd Oct and into a DD on 23rd Oct. To intensify into a cyclonic storm over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal by 24th October. pic.twitter.com/kOpMhW89nN — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 20, 2022

Weather department officials said that light to moderate heavy rains is likely to occur in various districts of Odisha, West Bengal in the next two days. At present, low-level winds are blowing from the eastern direction in the state, according to the Meteorological Department. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from most parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the next two days.

Light to moderate rains is likely to occur in various districts of the state for the next two days. Moderate to heavy rains with thunder and lightning are likely to occur in these Telangana districts of Ranga Reddy, Yadadri, Jangaon, Medak, Medchal, Siddipet, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Suryapeta, Nalgonda, and Nagarkurnool during the next three hours.

In the latest update, the city of Hyderabad and surrounding areas will have partly cloudy skies, with mild winds keeping the temperature at 30 degrees centigrade, and hopefully will continue till Diwali day which falls on the 24 of this month.

Also Read: Telangana Govt Holiday Date for Diwali 2022 Changed