Cyberabad Traffic Cops Turn Accident Video into Road Safety Lesson

A terrifying video from Cyberabad Traffic Police surfaced on Twitter and has left netizens shocked to their core. Shared on Twitter by the traffic police, the video shows an overspeed biker hitting a railing on Cyber Towers flyover in Hitech City and died on the spot.

Why Should You Drive Slower at Night and empty roads?#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/oQNCtqbMyE — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE సైబరాబాద్ ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీస్ (@CYBTRAFFIC) November 16, 2022

In the video, the traffic police urged the people to follow traffic rules such as wearing helmet and not to go over speed on the road.