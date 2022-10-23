Cyberabad Police Seize Rs 1 Crore Cash Bound for Munugode

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police seized 1 crore unaccounted cash from three persons during vehicle checks at Narsingi. The trio reportedly told police that the cash was meant for Munugode bye-election and they were supposed to hand it over to Komatireddy Sumanth Reddy and Komatireddy Surya Pavan Reddy.

Police said the cash was being transported in two cars and a bike. When vehicle checking was being done at Narsingi Rotary-II, they tried to flee. Police chased them and nabbed the trio - K Deval Raju, Dasari Kumar and G Srikanth Sagar. They disclosed that they work for a businessman, who was into broiler business. On his instructions, the three collected 1 crore cash from another person, a resident of Kokapet.

Also Read: Rollback 5 pc GST on Handloom Products: KTR Writes to PM