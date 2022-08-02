Cyberabad Police Arrest Three Accused In Madhapur Realtor Death Case

Cyberapad Police have arrested three persons in the case of a realtor who was shot dead by a gang at Neeru's Junction which falls under Madhapur Police Station Limits on early Monday. The accused were identified as Zilani, Mohammad, and Majeeb.

The victim, identified as Ismail died after suffering a single bullet and his friend Jahangir suffered severe injuries. According to the police, Zilani opened fire on Ismail. After the incident, all the three accused were on run. Several teams were formed to nab the culprits.

According to the police, both the victim and Mujahid were into the real estate business and deal in plots of land at Zaheerabad and Sanga Reddy. It is said that there was a land dispute between Ismail and Mujahid and this could be the reason behind the murder of Ismail.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Gun Firing In Madhapur, Realtor Shot Dead