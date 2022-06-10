Cyberabad: Parents Of Minors Who Caught Driving Will Be Arrested

The Cyberabad Police said that parents should not give either two-wheeler or four-wheelers to their children who are minors. In the last four years, 45 minor deaths have been reported in Telangana. If any parent flouts the rules and gives the vehicles for driving to their minor children, in such scenarios, cases will be filed against those parents.

Earlier, Rs.1000 fine was imposed against the minor drivers but now the cops first confiscate bike documents, if not available the vehicle will be seized. The owner and the driver must attend the counselling session. A charge sheet will also be filed against the juvenile and the owner and later both must appear before the court.

Recently, in Telangana, we have seen the gang rape of a minor girl by one adult and five juveniles in a car in Jubilee Hills.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) AV Ranganath speaking to TOI said that the data is clear and it's more than 10 minors losing their lives per year and this is just pertaining to Hyderabad Commissionerate. He further stated that from January 2022 to date, more than 2,000 cases have been filed against ineligible minors found driving cars and bikes. Out of the total, 1,059 charge sheets have been filed against the minor driver and the owner of vehicles.

The police said that there is a provision under sections 180 and 181 of the Motor Vehicle Act in which both the owner and driver of the vehicle can be prosecuted if the vehicle was driven without a driver's license.

