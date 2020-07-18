HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has appealed to the people who have recovered from COVID-19 to come forward and donate plasma to help other patients in their treatment of Coronavirus.

VC Sajjanar said coronavirus has been affecting the immune system of the person infected with it. Many people are being hospitalized in the state as there is a huge rise in the virus' spread. People who have been cured of the virus should voluntarily come forward and donate plasma to save other lives, he added.

He further stated that donating 500 ml of plasma can save two COVID-19 patients.

"Policemen from Cyberabad police, who had recovered from COVID-19 had already come forward and donated plasma. With this, three COVID-19 patients recovered from the virus. If anyone is interested to donate plasma, they can call our control room on 9490617440,” he said.

Meanwhile, many police personnel from the city have infected with the virus while discharging their duties. They were posted at check-posts on main roads to ensure that people did not step out of their houses. Apart from this, they were engaged to identify the migrant labourers and send them to their native places and also to provide food for them.

Convalescent Plasma Therapy is an experimental procedure where plasma from the blood of a recovered COVID-19 patient is transfused to a critically-ill coronavirus patient. The blood of a person who has recovered from the virus develops antibodies. When injected into the blood of another patient, these antibodies are supposed to help that person fight the infection.