In a tragic incident, a Constable Koneri Anjaneyulu, who was deputed at the Armed Reserve Unit of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate was declared brain dead after he met with an accident on November 18th. While on his way to work, he was hit by a speeding vehicle and the constable sustained injuries. The passers by rushed him to a private hospital. He was declared brain dead on Saturday.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar asked the family members of the constable to donate organs and save the lives of other people. Following the request from VC Sajjanar, the constable’s family agreed to donate his eyes, heart, kidneys and liver. With the assistance of ‘Maro Janma’, the Cyberabad Police Organ Donation Project, the organs have been handed over to ‘Jeevan Dhaan’. Sajjanar thanked the family members of constable for agreeing to donate the organs.