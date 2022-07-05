Cyber Fraud: Hyderabad Woman Duped of Rs 39 Lakh in the Name of KBC Lottery

Hyderabad: A woman from Hyderabad was duped of Rs 39 lakh by cyber fraudsters in the name of the Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) lottery. Cyber Crime Police of Hyderabad City arrested a 27-year-old Rakesh Kumar from Bihar’s Patna for cheating the complainant.

According to police, on October 2, 2021, a housewife from Khairatabad area in the city received a phone call in which she was informed that she had won a lottery of Rs 25 lakh by KBC. The caller also explained to her the withdrawal procedure and advised her to deposit amounts towards various fees.

Later, some other people claiming to be the bank manager also spoke to her and convinced her to send money. She had deposited a total amount of Rs 39 lakh in the name of different charges.

After receiving the money, they stopped making phone calls to her. Later, she realised that she had been cheated and then she complained to the police about the fraud.

A case was registered by theHyderabad Cyber Crime Police, and police took up the investigation and cracked the case in Patna with the arrest of the accused. Police seized 16 mobile phones, 73 debit cards, 30 SIM cards, 11 bank passbooks and two cheque books were found in his possession.

Police have cautioned people not to believe any lotteries like KBC lottery or Naptol and lucky draws announced by the unknown persons.