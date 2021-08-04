Cyber Crime officials conducted a raid on Teenmaar Mallanna's office on Tuesday night. Chintapandu Naveen aka Teenmar Mallanna, founder of YouTube channel Q News was taken into custody by cyber crime police.

Cyber Crime officials visited Q News Channel located in Peerzadiguda of Medchal district and conducted a raid for half an hour. Police seized hard disk, pen drive, and computer.

Police on Tuesday registered a case against Mallanna and Q News channel following a complaint lodged by a young woman named Priyanka. Local police along with cyber crime officials, task force team, Special Operation Team officers raided the Q News office on Tuesday night.

A woman named Priyanka who worked in the office of Teenmaar Mallanna raised a complaint with cyber crime officials and said that Mallanna made objectionable remarks while showing the photos of Priyanka and Praveen. Mallanna showed the videos and photos of Praveen along with some women and made controversial comments and alleged that Teenmaar Mallanna and his brother had been collecting some personal data of a few people. The woman also alleged that they have been blackmailing some people. It is all known knowledge that former journalist Chiluka Praveen conducted a press conference and made several allegations against Teenmar Mallanna and said that Mallanna took money from KCR and other leaders.