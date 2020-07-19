HYDERABAD: In the gold smuggling case in Kerala, which has caused ripples across the country, shocking details have now emerged.

According to latest information, the customs officials have found out that the case also has links to Hyderabad.

According to sources, authorities suspect that the most crucial transactions, in this case, were made from Hyderabad. The customs officials are investigating the information that there was a transaction of crores of rupees to Dubai from Hyderabad through hawala transactions.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the main accused in the case.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sacked Principal Secretary and IT Secretary M Shivasanker following allegations that the Chief Minister's Office was involved in the case. The state government shunted Sivasanker soon after the allegations surfaced that he had links with the gold smuggling case.

On July 6, customs officials seized 30 kg gold at Thiruvanthapuram airport through a consignment that arrived on a charter flight from Dubai. In connection with this, customs officials have arrested a former employee of UAE consulate in Kerala. While interrogating him, he revealed that Swapna Suresh, who is working in the IT department has an involvement in the case.

Swapna Suresh was a Marketing officer in Space Park under State-IT and Infrastructure Limited.