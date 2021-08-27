Customs and CGST Hyderabad Organise Swachchta Pakhwada

Hyderabad: As part of activities undertaken during 'Swachchta Pakhwada between August 16 to 31. fortnight-long activities were organized by all the Commissionerates of Hyderabad Customs and Central Goods & Services Tax Zone, Hyderabad. A Swachchta Pledge was administered by Smt. Mallika Arya, Hon. Chief Commissioner, Customs and CGST, Hyderabad Zone to the Officers of the Zone on 16.08.2021.

Segregation and weeding of old records, their digitization, and proper disposal of e-waste were undertaken in all the offices. Various competitions like a Cartoon drawing, Slogan Writing, Cleaning the premises/corridors including Departmental Canteen and undertaking plantations in the Hqrs. Premises and mofussil Divisions were organized. Many officers actively participated in the competitions.

The slogans/quotations on Cleanliness and Water Conservation written by various officers have been displayed in all the Sections. Short messages and quotations on cleanliness, hygiene, and anti-polythene were displayed on an LED-based display board. The offices located outside Hyderabad viz., Warangal, Khammam, and Nizamabad undertook voluntary work in selected locality/schools in respect of cleaning of surroundings and planting saplings, according to a press note issued by Mr. M.R.R. Reddy, Commissioner, Office of the Commissioner of Central Tax and Central Excise, Hyderabad.