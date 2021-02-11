CSIR Innovation Award For Telangana Girl Who Made Pots From Groundnut Shells

This school girl from Telangana made pots from groundnut seeds. Srija A. is from Zilla Parishad High School in Chintalkunta, Gadwa and she is trying to make a change for the betterment of the environment.

The Zilla Parishad High School holds a sapling planting drive every year. Students of the school plant trees. Srija of Class 9 came up with the idea of making pots with groundnuts. This idea hit her last year when she was digging through the soil and found a plastic bag in there.

The seedlings are grown in the plastic bags. But this was not a sustainable idea. When Srija realized this, she decided to come up with a solution. Srija started her research in March 22020 and it took her many months to find a replacement.

After a few months of research, the class-9 girl decided to make a biodegradable pot out of groundnut shell. Srija took help from her math teacher and mentor, Augustien and learned that the shells are rich in phosphorus and calcium and its powder can be used as manure as well.

According to a report in The Better India, Srija made a planter pot out of the groundnut shell. She used it to plant a sapling. The small pot was filled with soil and a neem sampling was fit into it. Srija and her mentor Augustien planted a sapling into the ground. They regularly checked the growth of the sapling and monitored the time it took for the planter (pot) to disintegrate.

Srija now works towards helping the environment. Along with her studies, she also makes these planters every day. She manages around 6 pots everyday, but wishes that one day she can make this process less time consuming with the help of machinery.

Her wish was granted by T-Works in Telangana. They equipped her with a prototype machine which is now helping her complete the pots at a faster pace.

She also won the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Innovation award for her innovative and biodegradable solution.