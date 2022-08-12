CS Somesh Kumar Inspects I-Day Arrangements at Golkonda

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, visited Golkonda Fort on Friday and inspected arrangements being made for August 15 Independence Day Celebrations. Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao will unfurl the National Flag at 10.30 am.

The Chief Secretary reviewed arrangements with Police, GHMC, R&B, I&PR, Culture, Revenue Departments at the venue. The Chief Secretary instructed officials to make arrangements in a befitting manner and proper arrangements should be made for Security, Traffic Management so as to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the public.

Hyderabad Police commissioner CV Anand and collector Amay Kumar, Education Department director Devesena, TSRTC MD Sajjanar and other officials were present.

