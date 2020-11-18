HYDERABAD: Bhuvanagiri Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed his angst at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao's (KCR) apathy towards the flood victims and demanded an apology from him on Tuesday. Speaking on behalf of the victims who had not received Rs 10,000 flood-relief assistance, despite one month after the heavy rains lashed the city of Hyderabad, the victims now had to go to the Mee Seva centres to collect the amount, he said.

The MP said that the Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) has announced to the flood victims to stay at home and that the Government would come and deliver the flood relief amount at their door steps. But now that was not the case as hundreds of people were thronging the Mee Seva centres to collect the relief amount. Despite standing from morning to evening, many of the Mee Seva centres were not accepting applications, he said. The Congress MP said that there were senior citizens, disabled people, and young mothers standing in the queue line for so long that many of them were fainting out of fatigue.

The money handed down as compensation was not enough as it is and now they were insulting the public, he fired at the TRS Government. The Government should come forward and support the flood victims, he said. KCR and KTR should immediately apologize to the people. The TRS is trying to win the GHMC elections with the help of the AIMIM party he alleged and that the people of Hyderabad would give a befitting lesson in the coming GHMC lessons to them, he concluded.