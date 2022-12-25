Crime is up 19% in Rachakonda Commissionerate

The Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, Mahesh Bhagwat, said that overall crime increased by 19 per cent in the year 2022. 25,815 cases were booked this year compared to the 21,685 cases booked in 2021. The categories in which cases increased are crime against women by 17.25 per cent. In this, dowry murders are five, dowry deaths 16, harassment or domestic violence 1,704, women murder 4, rape 372, kidnapping 110, molestation 673, and Pocso cases 442.

The Commissioner pointed out that the suspects involved were known persons and most of them were either friends on social media or relatives, family members etc.Cheating cases increased by 3 per cent and property offences by 23 per cent. The value of property recovered was Rs 14.03 crore, road accidents increased by 19 per cent, cyber cases by 66 per cent, and fatal accidents by 0.16 per cent. Among other zones, LB Nagar received more Dial 100 calls at 91,058. In the property cases category, there were 98 house burglaries in LB Nagar.Under SHE teams of Smile VII children rescued inside the state were 105 boys and 15 girls.

Children rescued outside the state were 38 boys and 8 girls taking the total to 166. Under Muskan VII, children rescued inside the state are 105, and outside the state 86, taking the total to 191. Cybercrimes increased by 66 per cent. The types of cases reported were social media 56, matrimonial 5, phasing or credit or debit 43, data theft 5, job/visa frauds 57, loan frauds 33, insurance, cheating, dating, and customer care frauds 240.

Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that as drug cases are on the rise speedy trials and convictions of the accused are one of the main agendas in 2023. Preparations are on to ensure drug-free New Year parties on December 31. Cases under the NDPS Act were 223 and suspects arrested were 635. The PD Act was invoked against 94 people. Human trafficking cases registered were 103, and the accused arrested 144. The PD Act was invoked against 46 people.

