Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Donates ICU Beds To Nizamabad Hospital

It is not easy to get a hospital bed during the Corona pandemic with the demand going up. There have been many instances of people getting treated by sitting on a chair and just lying on the plain floor without a bed. After learning about this, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who witnessed the situation, decided to lend a helping hand.

Yuvraj's YouWeCan Foundation donated 120 ICU beds at the cost of Rs 2.5 crore to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nizamabad on Wednesday.

He said that the main objective of ‘YouWeCan foundation’ is to provide 1,000 beds to medical college hospitals all over the country and improve the basic infrastructure facilities in the hospitals.

Yuvraj Singh had virtually inaugurated the new facility on Wednesday in the presence of District Collector C Narayana Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police Arvind Babu. The cricketer said that he decided to help improve hospital infrastructure as he knew the difficulties that people faced with the system.