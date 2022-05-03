Cricket betting Don Amit Gujarati Arrested 

Hyderabad police on Tuesday arrested cricket betting Don Amit Gujarati, who was involved in cricket betting rackets across the country. He has been absconding from the police for the past few years and based on a tip-off the police managed to trace and arrest him.

He will be brought to Hyderabad city on a Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant and produced in court.

With his arrest, the Hyderabad City police are slated to unravel the cricket betting racket network across the country after collecting information from Amit Gujarati which could lead to more arrests. The accused has been organizing cricket betting rackets for many years and set up bookies across the country and is said to have made crores of Rupees in this illegal business. They seized the live boxes used for betting purposes from their possession.