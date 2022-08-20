CPI to Support TRS in Munugode Bypolls

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi party is going to start its campaign in the Munugode bypoll with a public meeting to be addressed by the TRS party president and Telangana CM KCR at Munugode on Saturday. TRS is putting all its efforts to win the bypolls. Jagadish Reddy was camping in Munugode for the last few days to oversee the arrangements being made for Saturday’s public meeting. TRS party is sketching out strategies to have talks with CPI. According to the sources, CPI is going to extend support to TRS. However, official information regarding this is awaited.

Former Munugode MLA and senior CPI leader Palla Venkat Reddy speaking to a news agency said that Congress and TRS are trying for an alliance with them.

If CPI is in the ring then the Munugode byelection is going to be a quadrangular contest. CPI won the Munugode Assembly segment in five out of six general elections between 1985 and 2014.