CPI-M Demands RollBack of RTC Bus Charges in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana CPI-M on Saturday protested against increased bus fares in the RTC buses in the state. The party’s secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram led the demonstration rally in Hyderabad. The protestors raised slogans against the hike in bus charges and demanded the TSRTC to rollback the ticket price hike.

The Corporation has increased the RTC bus ticket charges by Rs 5 saying due to increasing fuel prices it had become inevitable to hike the ticket prices to avoid further revenue losses. CPM leader Veerabhadram warned of intensifying the protests if the government didn’t withdraw the ticket price hike.

The TSRTC has also decided to round off the ticket price to Rs 5 in the Palle Velugu buses to avoid squabbling over change issues. In addition to it, Re 1 safety cess is being collected from the passengers which will be used to pay compensation for travellers who may get injured or die while travelling by the RTC bus.