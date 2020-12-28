CPI Leader Narayana's Sensational Comments Against Nagarjuna, Bigg Boss 4 Telugu

CPI leader Narayana made shocking comments on Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 which has ended recently. He said that he would go to the High Court soon and would raise a complaint against the program. He alleged that Nagarjuna, the host of the show had made derogatory comments on women in the show.

He said that Akkineni Nagarjuna showed three girls to Abijeet, the winner of the show and asked whom he would like to kiss, date and marry. He lashed out at Nagarjuna for his question. And this happened long ago but Narayana reacting to this is surprising everyone.

This show Bigg Boss was loved by all and sundry and most of the young people went gaga over the show. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 got good TRPs. Narayana demanded an apology from Nagarjuna.