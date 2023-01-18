CPI, CPM Hint at Alliance With BRS in Assembly Elections

CPI and CPM parties are planning to contest this year's assembly elections in 10 seats each by forging an alliance with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party.

The left parties leaders are of the opinion that BRS party had won Munugode bypoll last year by forging alliance with their party. According to the sources, the parties leaders are going to put forth their decision of forging alliance before the BRS party to its chief K Chandrashekhar Rao soon.

There is a question whether the BRS party would agree to allot 10 seats each to contest in assembly elections.

BRS will enjoy the benefit of tying up with the Left, especially in Khammam where the parties wielded considerable influence among masses, the leaders said.

