CPGET-2022 Admissions Revised Schedule; Check Here

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University on Monday revised the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET 2022). According to the revised schedule, the candidates who qualified the test can verify certificates online till October 15.

Correction or editing window will be available to the students on October 18. The qualified candidates can exercise web options from October 19 to 21 and can be edited on October 22. The provisional allotment of the seats will be on October 26 and the candidates can report to the allotted college till October 31.

For more details of CPGET-2022 admissions, the candidates are advised to visit the official website https://cpget.ouadmissions.com.

