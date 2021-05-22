Covid19 Update: MEIL imports Oxygen Tankers From Thailand To Fight Shortage in India

To help the country in its fight against Covid19, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited Group (MEIL) has once again come forward. They will help the government by supplying free oxygen cylinders.

At this crucial juncture, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd. stands by the Telugu State Governments. The organization wants to give away free B-type cylinders. Earlier MEIL had suggested supplying 500 to 600 oxygen cylinders with a 7,000-liter capacity.

As a result, the company stated in its proposals that it will supply 35 lakh litres of oxygen per day to important hospitals in the Telugu states. NIMS, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Apollo Hospital, and Care Hi-Tech Hospital all requested the decision.

Now the latest news is that MEIL is importing around 11 Cryogenic O2 tankers from Thailand. “We will give them to Govt, free of cost. 3 tankers are arriving in defence aircraft to Begumpet airport by today around 3 pm,” shared MEIL.

Owing to the situation in India, MEIL wanted to provide all the help they can. “Due to the importance and requirement MEIL is importing this much volume (11 tankers) at first of its kind in India to support the govt,” they shared. Each Cryogenic tanker will give 1.40 Cr Lit of O2.

Earlier it was also reported that MEIL converts 30 metric tonnes of cryogenic oxygen a day into liquid oxygen at the moment. A similar structure will be built at the ITC in Bhadrachalam. Another 30 tonnes of cryogenic oxygen will be required for medical use as a result of this. If necessary, the cloud company is prepared to import 10-15 cryogenic oxygen tanks from its facility in Spain. All of this would be very beneficial to the supply and storage of liquid oxygen.