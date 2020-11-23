COVID Vaccine Will Be First Given To Health Workers In Telangana: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said that whenever a vaccine was made available for COVID-19, it would first be given to the healthcare workers.

KCR said there could be a second wave of Covid-19 in the country. But the State is in a position to withstand a second wave and for this, officials should be alert and make necessary arrangements to face any eventuality.

He advised the people to remain cautious and observe self-protection guidelines.“Maintaining personal and preventive safety is the best medicine for Covid-19. There is an un-lockdown process going on now, sp people should be cautious, wear masks, and follow all Covid guidelines."

KCR directed officials to take all the preventive measures needed to keep Covid-19 under check in Telangana as cases are increasing in some states. Adding he said the increase of the number of tests conducted, positive cases are less than 10 percent and the recovery rate is 94.5 percent.

“Though Covid-19 patients are suffering to some extent, the mortality rate is very low in the State. The State government remains on high alert and is taking all the necessary precautions in the State,” he said. Adding KCR said, “The government is on high alert and is taking all necessary precautions. About 10,000 beds with oxygen facility were kept ready across the state.”

He also said the state government will take all measures required to protect and support the Tollywood industry in a meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan.

