COVID Vaccine Reaches Hyderabad From Serum Institute, Over 3 lakh Doses Of Corona Shots For Telangana

The flight carrying Covishield vaccine reached Hyderabad at 11.30 AM on Tuesday. 3.72 lakh doses of Oxford vaccine, Covishield manufactured by the Serum Institute arrived at Shamshabad airport on Tuesday morning from Pune.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet said that, "I am happy to share that SpiceJet has carried India’s first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines today [Tuesday]. We will be carrying multiple vaccine consignments to different Indian cities including Guwahati, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Patna and Vijayawada through the day today."

He further added that, “Today marks the beginning of a long and decisive phase in India’s fight against the pandemic and SpiceJet is proud to assist in the biggest vaccination drive in the history of mankind."

Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted that, "Air India, Spice Jet, Go Air and Indigo will operate 9 flights from Pune with 56.5 lakh doses to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow & Chandigarh." Here is the tweet.

Civil aviation sector launches yet another momentous mission. Vaccine movement starts. First two flights operated by @flyspicejet & @goairlinesindia from Pune to Delhi & Chennai have taken off. pic.twitter.com/uo11S4OvqK — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 12, 2021

Covishield was manufactured by Serum Institute of India and in the first phase, health workers from both government and private sectors will be given vaccine.