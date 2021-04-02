Covid vaccination drive in Telangana to Continue

The Telangana Health Department has decided to continue with the covid vaccination drive across April.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released a letter saying that "Vaccination drive will continue in all the covid vaccination centers from April 1 to April 30 including the gazetted holidays.”

With corona cases in all the states seeing a huge jump, a detailed discussion was carried out with the heads of all the States and Union Territories. They urged them to utilize all the covid vaccination centers in the public and private sectors to vaccinate people.