COVID Vaccination Centres in Telangana: Check List Of Districts

COVID 19 vaccination started on Saturday in Telangana and the vaccine is being administered to pre-determined health care workers. A total of 184 new vaccine sites have been added to the existing 140 centres.

Here is the list of vaccine sites in the districts of Telangana.

Name of the district - Vaccine Sites

Adilabad - 13 Vaccine Sites

Bhadradri Kothagudem - 14

GHMC - 42

Jagtiyal - 8

Jangaon - 6

Bhupalpally - 5

Gadwal - 5

Kamareddy - 7

Karimnagar - 9

Khammam - 15

Nizambad - 14

Peddapally - 5

Sircilla - 4

Rangareddy - 14

Sangareddy - 12

Siddipet - 12

Suryapet - 10

Vikarabad - 7

Wanaparthy - 5

Warangal Rural - 7

Warangal Urban - 14

Yadadri - 3

Asifabad - 6

Mahbubnagar - 111

Mahabubabad - 8

Mancherial - 8

Medak - 7

Malkajgiri - 11

Medchal - 11

Nagarkurnool - 8

Nalgonda - 18

Narayanpet - 4

Nirmal - 7

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria urged people to take Covid-19 vaccination. He said that, "Less than 10 percent of people experience side effects. But, there's nothing to worry about. Centre's have been made where people showing side effects will be treated."