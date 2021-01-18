COVID Vaccination Centres in Telangana: Check List Of Districts
COVID 19 vaccination started on Saturday in Telangana and the vaccine is being administered to pre-determined health care workers. A total of 184 new vaccine sites have been added to the existing 140 centres.
Here is the list of vaccine sites in the districts of Telangana.
Name of the district - Vaccine Sites
- Adilabad - 13 Vaccine Sites
- Bhadradri Kothagudem - 14
- GHMC - 42
- Jagtiyal - 8
- Jangaon - 6
- Bhupalpally - 5
- Gadwal - 5
- Kamareddy - 7
- Karimnagar - 9
- Khammam - 15
- Nizambad - 14
- Peddapally - 5
- Sircilla - 4
- Rangareddy - 14
- Sangareddy - 12
- Siddipet - 12
- Suryapet - 10
- Vikarabad - 7
- Wanaparthy - 5
- Warangal Rural - 7
- Warangal Urban - 14
- Yadadri - 3
- Asifabad - 6
- Mahbubnagar - 111
- Mahabubabad - 8
- Mancherial - 8
- Medak - 7
- Malkajgiri - 11
- Medchal - 11
- Nagarkurnool - 8
- Nalgonda - 18
- Narayanpet - 4
- Nirmal - 7
AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria urged people to take Covid-19 vaccination. He said that, "Less than 10 percent of people experience side effects. But, there's nothing to worry about. Centre's have been made where people showing side effects will be treated."