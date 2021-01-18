COVID Vaccination Centres in Telangana: Check List Of Districts

Jan 18, 2021, 12:31 IST
- Sakshi Post

COVID 19 vaccination started on Saturday in Telangana and the vaccine is being administered to pre-determined health care workers. A total of 184 new vaccine sites have been added to the existing 140 centres.

Here is the list of vaccine sites in the districts of Telangana.

Name of the district - Vaccine Sites

  •  Adilabad - 13 Vaccine Sites
  • Bhadradri Kothagudem - 14
  • GHMC - 42
  • Jagtiyal - 8
  • Jangaon - 6
  • Bhupalpally - 5
  • Gadwal - 5
  • Kamareddy - 7
  • Karimnagar - 9
  • Khammam - 15
  • Nizambad - 14
  • Peddapally - 5
  • Sircilla - 4
  • Rangareddy - 14
  • Sangareddy - 12
  • Siddipet - 12
  • Suryapet - 10
  • Vikarabad - 7
  • Wanaparthy - 5
  • Warangal Rural - 7
  • Warangal Urban - 14
  • Yadadri - 3
  • Asifabad - 6
  • Mahbubnagar - 111
  • Mahabubabad - 8
  • Mancherial - 8
  • Medak - 7
  • Malkajgiri - 11
  • Medchal - 11
  • Nagarkurnool - 8
  • Nalgonda - 18
  • Narayanpet - 4
  • Nirmal - 7

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria urged people to take Covid-19 vaccination. He said that, "Less than 10 percent of people experience side effects. But, there's nothing to worry about. Centre's have been made where people showing side effects will be treated."

Advertisement
Back to Top