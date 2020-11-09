COVID Threat To Telangana CM As Chiru Met KCR Recently

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning. He shared the news on his Twitter handle and requested those whom he came into contact to get themselves tested.

Now as we all know that actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and other celebrities met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao at Pragathi Bhavan two days ago to discuss several issues related to the development of the film industry and its expansion in the state of Telangana. They also handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakhs each as donation for the CM Relief Fund in the wake of floods in Hyderabad.

As seen in the pictures Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna had taken of their masks and were seen walking right next to the Chief Minister who was also not wearing a mask. There was hardly any social distancing and the question of social responsibility and wearing a mask compulsorily has come into the fore of discussion in social media. At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and other celebrities had shared videos about the importance of wearing masks to avoid contracting the infection. Along with them, TRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar was also present in the meeting.

As of Monday, Telangana reported 857 new COVID19 cases, with the infection tally climbing to 2,51,188. A total of 19,239 patients are under treatment for the disease in the state.

