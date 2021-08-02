Covid Testing And Vaccination To Speed Up In Telangana

Hyderabad: The fear of the Covid19 third wave is looming over the country. The country faced a difficult time during the second wave with a shortage of vaccines and medical supplies. But now the Covid19 vaccine drive is going at a fairly good pace.

The risk is slowly reducing as the vaccine drive is going well and more people are getting inoculated every day. Those who have not been vaccinated are at a higher risk. However, once you've taken both doses of the vaccine you'll be on the safer side. The vaccine plus natural immunity in most of the population in Telangana will help the state survive the third wave.

Recently the state Cabinet meeting was held chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. They discussed the Covid19 cases, vaccines, and testing. A lot of discussions happened where the ministers even spoke on how they can better the measures. It was said that we need to be prepared for any situation and hence stocking up is important. Also, few districts are seeing a slow rise in the cases, they need to be looked after. Medicines and beds will be supplied to these districts.

The Cabinet has asked officials to take immediate steps and ensure that the hospitals are built quickly. The five multi-super specialty hospitals were proposed to be set up at the Chest Hospital grounds in Erragadda, Gaddiannaram, TIMS in Gachibowli, and Alwal.

On top of that, the testing will be increased. In the risk districts, more people will be tested daily, and also vaccination drive will speed up.