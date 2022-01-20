Covid Situation in Telangana Under Control, Says Harish Rao

According to Telangana Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Telangana State is ready to deal with any situation that arises as a result of the Corona, Omicron variant. Despite a spike in positive cases of COVID, the virus is now rapidly spreading and with less severity. He stated that the cases will be down in February and situation might return get normal by March. Harish Rao said people who are infected with COVID to be strong and not to fear.

Harish Rao said, "We have increased the booster testing kits, equipment, medications, injections, and staff across the state hospitals in direction of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao." Harish Rao stated that there is no reason for people to be worried about the corona variants. Hospitals, including primary health care centres, rural hospitals, and district hospitals, can provide the best health care. People should go to government hospitals to seek health care instead of going to private hospitals, which charge more money, he added. The minister stressed that persons experiencing health problems and financial difficulties should only visit government hospitals to avoid wasting money.

Despite an increase in cases, Harish Rao stated that the Corona situation in the state is under control and that all precautions have been taken to prevent the virus from spreading. Vaccination, testing, and treatment are continuing in all areas, and persons experiencing fever symptoms should not be worried and should avoid going to hospitals. People with comorbidities and those over the age of 60 would receive booster doses in addition to the two vaccinations, he added.