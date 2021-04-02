COVID Second Wave: Hyderabad Churches To Live Stream Easter Services

Easter is around the corners but as per government instructions, the services in several churches of Hyderabad have been suspended. Due to a surge in the Covid-19 cases in the State, the Telangana government is said to have passed orders that no Church should conduct service.

St Theresa's Church Father Vijay J said that people wanted to attend the services as there was no celebration last year. Considering how huge St Theresa Church is, Father Vijay said that they had divided the congregation into three to four batches. The temperature will be checked at the gate and no one will be allowed to unmask. He also said that the Church will be sanitised after every service.

Meanwhile, Bolarum Church Father said that the services will be telecast live on their YouTube and Facebook pages so people can attend Easter services from home.

Easter is a Christian festival that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. In the New Testament of the Bible, the event is said to have occurred three days after Jesus was crucified by the Romans in 30 A.D.