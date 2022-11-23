COVID Period Teaches Lessons in Handling Logistics & SCM

Hyderabad: The past 2 years of Covid gave us many opportunities and challenges and gave the Supply Chain & Logistics industry an experience worth of two decades, said Experts & speakers at the FTCCI International conference on shipping & Logistics which happened at Hyderabad today.

The first International Conference on Shipping & Logistics, a multidisciplinary conference to share latest and innovative ideas with unprecedented technological advancements, the conference will focus on innovative concepts, models, methods and tools for shipping, air cargo, road & rail transports and Warehousing was held by FTCCI with support of Ministry of MSME. The event was attended by more than 100 leading players; 20 major partners & 30 international and national speakers and delegates

Opening the conference Anil Agarwal President FTCCI said, “ With the stepping stone of PM Gati Shakti initiatives & National Logistics Policy by the Central Government along with the Telangana State’s Logistics Policy, there is a great scope of development in the sector. The International Conference will provide a platform to Start ups; Companies with tech-savvy products; International Companies with tested and tried technologies and others to showcase their products and services to MSMEs for streamlining the logistics. The confluence of a variety of companies and deliberation from eminent speakers would amplify the prospects of growth in the sector. The conference will be a catalyst for growth and development of Shipping and Logistics Industry in the region and especially in Telangana."

Sharing the theme address Mr Saurabh Kumar Chair Shipping & Logistics committee FTCCI said “ The last 2 years of covid gave us 2 faces of experience in logistics & supply chain management. We see a huge demand challenge now. Collaborative approach is the need of the hour. We need to innovate and develop new products and services using technology to enhance logistics effectiveness ”

V Kalyana Rama, IRTS CMD Container Corporation of India Ltd giving a special address said “ We at Container corporation came out with unique solutions to effectively cater to our clients . To reduce our clients cost and to make the supply chain more lean we converted our containers as warehouses and started giving to our clients to reduce their warehouse investments and time. Currently we give more than 5000 containers a day to be used as warehouses for a nominal fee and we expect the demand to touch 10000 containers in near future reducing logistics costs and providing a lot of convenience to transport . We have also devised a special cost effective cement handling which just costs Rs 2.9 ? KM per MT ”

Captain Deepak Tewari, Chairman Container Shipping Lines associations said “96% of trade is carried by sea which emphasizes the importance of sea trade. Shipping and ports need to be strong enough to take on disruptions like they did during covid times. We are back to pre covid days and from 156 MTUE in 2020 we did 171.6 MTEU in 2021 SGK Kishore Executive Director ( South) GMR Airports Ltd Said “ Our 5500 acres of green field airport at Hyderabad is fully integrated for the future. It's not just a place for mode of transport but caters to a larger integrated ecosystem. The development of various businesses around the Airport including the Pharma city, Hardware park were part of Integrated ecosystems.”

Giving the keynote address Satyanarayana Chava Founder CEO Laurus Labs Ltd said, “India is a unique country. When every country has moved to service industry from Industrialization, We are moving back to Industrialization from services by becoming the industrial hub for the world. Globalization has advantages and disadvantages and in some countries resulting in conflicts.”