COVID Patients Visiting Preferred Hospitals Creating Bed Shortage

The deadly coronavirus is showing its effect on the people. The total number of coronavirus positive cases increased to 4,19,966 with 3,45,683 patients recovering fully.

During the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, medical oxygen lines were installed in 10,000 hospital beds in government hospitals across Telangana, now ensuring that immediate oxygen demand would be met. Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that the state has enough oxygen. He further added that, "Telangana was the first state to deploy planes to get oxygen after knowing about the shortage of oxygen in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. We will distribute the oxygen received from Orissa to both government and private hospitals."

Dr. K Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education (DME), claimed that there were only 1,000 hospital beds with oxygen lines prior to the first wave. HE added that, “Telanagna Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed us last year to install oxygen lines for 10,000 hospital beds. As a result, during the second wave, there was no shortage of oxygen for Covid patients. Last year, we had stored at least 2,000 large oxygen cylinders which come in handy. A total of 22 oxygen tanks have been installed in government hospitals across the state."

The DME admitted that many people prefer to go to particular hospitals for treatment and it resulted in an artificial bed shortage. People should be aware that Covid healthcare is now completely decentralised, and they can seek treatment at any government hospital in their area.

He urged the people to not to delay treatment for a day or two thinking that they would find a bed in the hospital of their choice. He stressed that a day delay will make it difficult for the health care providers to revive the patient.

The health officials have given access to real time data on bed availability to emergency medical technicians of 108 ambulances. He said that the critical Covid patients are first given treatment at a hospital.

He said that it is difficult for either the private or government hospitals to cope with the ongoing situation. He stressed on the point that patients visit Gandhi Hospital, TIMS, Gachibowli and MGM Warangal at a very critical stage, making it a difficult task for the doctors to revive them.