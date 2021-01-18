COVID Patient Jumps Off Hospital Building In Hyderabad

In a very shocking incident, a 77 year old coronavirus patient who was undergoing treatment at KIMS hospital, Kondapur jumped off the second floor of the building on Sunday. The deceased was identified as K Narayana. He belongs to Vemulawada and lives in Kondapur along with his two sons. According to the reports, Narayana was also suffering from mental illness.

An official statement from the hospital reads, "The patient was admitted to KIMS hospitals at Kondapur on Wednesday, January 13, after testing positive for Covid-19. On January 17, Sunday morning at 9.50 am, while nursing staff were preparing for his medication, Narayana jumped off the COVID 19 ward located on 2nd floor of the building. Hospital staff rushed him to the emergency ward to resurrect but in vain. On receiving the information, the victim's family reached the hospital and the body was handed over as per GHMC protocol for final rites."

This is not the first case of a person jumping off the building due to the fear of coronavirus. On August 11, a 60 year old patient jumped off the building of a private hospital in Hyderabad.

