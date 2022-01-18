Covid Isolation Drives Man to Death By Depression

On Sunday night, a 48-year-old man who tested positive for Covid committed suicide at his home in Neredmet.

The deceased, identified as Edward Anthony of Renukanagar, was in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

According to the police reports, after leaving his children at a relative's house, his wife used to look after him. When his wife went to church, a depressed Anthony hung himself to death. Many suicide cases have been recorded over the two last years due to depression caused by COVID 19.