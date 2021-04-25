COVID Infections In India Likely To Peak In May: Experts

The second wave of coronavirus pandemic may show its effect up to the end of June. According to the data scientists and senior public health officials, "People need to be careful and follow COVID-19 rules without miss because the number of coronavirus cases are rising high with each passing day and this may not stop till the end of June. People must be prepared for a long fight against the pandemic."

“For us, the next three months are critical. I strongly advise people not to go outside unless it is absolutely necessary. Masks should be worn, hand hygiene should be maintained, and mass meetings should be avoided," according to Director of Public Health Dr. G Srinivasa Rao.

Many epidemiologists, data scientists and research organisations in India and abroad have predicted that India may witness the peak of the second wave sometime in the first or the second week of May. It is said that the cases and fatalities may increase gradually and then slowly decline.

Dr Bhramar Mukherjee, Professor of Epidemiology, School of Public Health, University of Michigan, said in a series of posts on Twitter, "Even if the peak is reached in May, it will take a while for the cases and deaths to come down to a level where we can have confidence in resuming normal life. We can only do that if there is a high-alert public health system in action which involves genomic sequencing. With strict regional lockdowns, mask mandates, ban on large gatherings, curbs on inter-State mobility and increased vaccination, we can try to bring these projections down. A monumental task lies ahead of us. Colossal mistakes have been made by ignoring signs of this surge."

The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), the University of Washington said that the COVID-19 situation will peak by the end of May or the first week of June. The IHME said the daily deaths may peak by June and continue to gradually dip by the end of July or the first week of August.