COVID Fourth Wave Alert: Telangana To Reimpose Mask Rule

It's been more than 2.5 years, the entire world is struggling hard to deal with coronavirus. A few days ago, it has become normal and the state governments are planning to go for a no-mask rule. But now some of the cities in India have witnessed an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases, so the experts are predicting the possibility of a fourth wave of COVID-19. According to the reports, the present increase in the number of COVID-19 cases may be a result of the lifting of curbs.

On Sunday, a total of 1150 new cases have been reported in India, out of which four people have died. Today, the number of COVID-19 positive cases increased to 2183 and 214 people have died.

Coming to Telangana, the state reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and no deaths were reported. Hyderabad has reported more number of COVID-19 cases. Now, the government of Telangana is planning to reimpose the mask rule in the state.

There is a surge in the number of cases not only in Delhi but also in other parts of the country. Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.7 percent in a week with 325 fresh cases on Thursday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government is taking all the measures to contain the spread of the virus and is also keeping an eye on the pandemic situation. He said that there is no need to panic as the cases where hospitalization is needed is fewer. A meeting will be held on April 20th by The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to discuss measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the national capital.

