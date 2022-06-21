COVID Cases in Telangana Jump

COVID-19 daily case load has gone up in Telangana. On Tuesday, 403 people tested positive for coronavirus in the state. Daily case load in the past one week was between 200-290. The last time over 400 cases were recorded in February third week, 2022.

Following the spike in COVID-19 dialy cases, the state government has issued a health advisory. People in the state are asked to follow the COVID-19 rules such as wearing face mask, maintaining physical distance to contain the spread of coronavirus.

