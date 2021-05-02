As COVID Cases Surge, Telangana Enhances Bed Strength For COVID Patients

Telangana: Somesh Kumar, the Chief Secretary, directed officials on Saturday to add 10,000 beds to government hospitals with oxygen supplies, bringing the total number of beds to 20,000. While the number of beds available for Covid-19 patients has been increased from 18,232 to 49,113 in both government and private hospitals, it will be increased further to reach a total of 60,000 beds.

The Chief Minister has directed that the number of Covid beds has to be increased in the hospitals of NIMS (500), Sarojini Devi (200), Chest Hospital (50), Gandhi (200), and TIMS (200). Further, the Covid beds in area hospitals like Golconda (100), Malakpet (100), Vanasthalipuram (100), Ameerpet (50) will establish within a week.

Somesh Kumar directed the officials to form Covid19 call centers in all districts. People of GHMC can call 040-21111111 to get support for Covid patients. Officials are also planning to deliver five lakh medical kits to Covid patients who are being treated at home.

To avoid the shortage of essential drugs, Panchayat Raj Secretary Sandeep Sultania and his team are overseeing the procurement of drugs and other consumables for Covid patients. In view of the demand for Remdesivir, Covid injection, A special team led by senior IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan has been formed to procure adequate quantities from pharmaceutical companies for the State. To improve the standard of services at major government hospitals in Hyderabad, senior IAS officers have been named Special Officers.

The demand for oxygen would increase. He urged the Centre to increase the State's oxygen allowance to 600 MT per day from the current 430 MT per day.