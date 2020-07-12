HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited COVID-19 designated Gandhi Hospital on Sunday. He took stock of the ground situation, assuring doctors and others of the Centre's support in the fight against the pandemic.

Speaking to media persons, the minister said that public representatives who tested positive for coronavirus should also be treated at government hospitals. Appealing to start the Telangana Institute of Medical Science (TIMS) hospital in Gachibowli immediately to treat COVID-19 patients, he said that it is the responsibility of the state government to instill confidence in people of the state on state-run hospitals.

He said that COVID-19 tests being done in the state are very less compared to other states. He also warned that Hyderabad is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases after Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.

He further stated that about 600 ventilators have been dispatched from the central government to Telangana.

Over reports of private hospitals charging exorbitant fees for treatment of COVID-19, he reminded that the onus is on the state government to regulate private hospitals in the state.

The minister interacted with doctors, paramedical staff, and patients in the state-run hospital and enquired about the facilities being provided and measures being taken to handle the pandemic, besides inspecting hygiene conditions.