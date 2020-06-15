Hyderabad: After Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday permitted private hospitals to test and treat the COVID-19 cases, Now state government announced a detailed list of prices for coronavirus treatment in private hospitals. The minister of health Etela Rajender had an announcement about the treatment costs at a conference held today with the medical authorities.

Telangana government has announced the cost of COVID-19 tests as Rs. 2,200. Treatment cost without ventilator will be 7,000 per day, and 9,000 per day if treated on a ventilator. State government fixed the cost for isolation in private hospitals as Rs. 4500 per day.

Rajender said that state government conducting tests in the state as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

He even announced that state government had granted permission for COVID-19 tests in private labs.

The minister said that all hospitals have been instructed by the authorities to perform tests only on those who have COVID-19 symptoms.

Rajender said Telangana has imposed lockdown earlier than all other states in the country, and that the virus was spreading in the state despite the government's actions.

He added that positive cases were increasing Hyderabad and other districts of the state after the lockdown relaxation were permitted.

CM KCR had taken the decision to permit test in private hospitals to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state by conducting more number of tests.

Chief Minister has also directed the officials to conduct COVID-19 tests on 50,000 people in 30 Assembly constituencies in five districts in and around Hyderabad within the next 10 days.